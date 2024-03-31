×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 19:18 IST

Putin Signs Spring Conscription Decree Calling 150,000 Russians for Military Service

All men in Russia are required to complete a year of military service or training upon reaching the age of 18.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin. | Image:AP
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree for the routine spring conscription campaign, calling up 150,000 citizens for mandatory military service, Reuters reported, citing a document posted on the Kremlin's website on Sunday. All men in Russia are required to complete a year of military service or equivalent period of military training when they reach the age of 18. In July of last year, the lower house of the Russian Parliament had voted to raise the maximum age of conscription from 27 to 30.

In September of last year, Putin had signed a decree for the conscription of 130,000 men as part of the autumn campaign and, before that, he had signed an order for the spring conscription campaign which planned to conscript 147,000.  

These conscripts, legally, cannot be sent outside Russia and were exempted from the limited mobilisation order that Putin had decreed in 2022 under which at least 300,000 men with a certain degree of military training were sent to fight the war in Ukraine. Those conscripts that still ended up on the frontlines were reportedly sent as a result of errors. 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 19:18 IST

