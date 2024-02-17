Advertisement

NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, on Friday said that ”Russia has some very serious questions to answer," with respect to the sudden death of the opposition leader and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s critic Alexei Navalny. Stoltenberg said that Navalny was a "strong voice for freedom" and added that NATO called for his release from imprisonment in Russia for a long time.

"I'm deeply saddened and very concerned," Stoltenberg said.

NATO chief refused to remark if Navalny’s death had any connection with the Russian presidential election. He lamented that Russia "has become [a] more and more authoritarian power" for many years.

Staunch critic of Putin ‘fell unconscious’

Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin is dead, the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where Navalny was jailed, was reported saying on Friday. Navalny was serving a 19-year-term in prison for corruption charges. According to a statement published by Russia's federal penitentiary service, Navalny was found dead in his cell. The cause of his death is still unknown.

"Navalny felt bad after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness. Medical staff arrived immediately and an ambulance team was called,” the prison service said. “Resuscitation measures were carried out which did not yield positive results. Paramedics confirmed the death of the convict,” it added. "The causes of death are being established," the statement further added.

In December, the 47-year-old dissident of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s regime, went missing from the Russian prison colony amid the concerns about his health. Human rights organisations called his imprisonment as “politically motivated.”

Weeks later, he was transferred to a "special regime" facility in Vladimir with harsher conditions from the Correctional Colony No. 6 in the town of Melekhovo after he faced additional criminal charges. “Navalny -- who had gone missing for almost a week causing him to miss several court hearings -- was transported to the capital as part of an investigation into his actions in a case of vandalism being brought against him,” Russian government-linked Baza channel on Telegram said. Putin’s critic was reported 'seriously sick’ with unidentified illness, and was struggling with fever and cough. He has a temperature of 38.1C (100.6F), the lawyers who visited him in the prison said.