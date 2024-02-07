Advertisement

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday told the reporters in Moscow that he could not comment on the plane crash in Belgorod as there wasn’t enough information about what led to the downing of the aircraft. All 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war onboard the Russian military plane that crashed on Wednesday in western Belgorod near the border with Ukraine have been killed, town’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. The fatal crashed occurred immediately after the 11 a.m. and initially there were conflicting reports about the fate of all the passengers on the Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft.

POWs were being transported to the border region for swap?

In an update, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the plane was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were being transferred to the region for a subsequent swap with Kyiv. The plane was transporting missiles, Ukrainska Pravda, a Ukrainian news outlet reported. It wasn’t It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the plane to go down. Gladkov didn’t specify the cause of thr crash. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, citing the ministry, confirmed that there were POWs on the plane who were being transported to the border region for a prisoner exchange.

Footages circulating on social media showed the plane falling from the sky in a snowy, rural area. A massive flame erupted as the aircraft hit the ground. There are no survivors, according to the governor of Belgorod. Firefighters, ambulances and police responded on the scene in the Korochansky district of Belgorod, Tass reported. At least two Russian lawmakers said that the plane was attacked by the Ukrainian forces with missile. Just minutes before the crash, Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod’s governor, in a Telegram post, asked the residents to take shelter as a “missile alert” was triggered in the region. The aircraft that crashed was designed to airlift troops, cargo, military equipment and weapons, AP reports. It can carry up to 225 troops, it cited the Russia’s military export agency.