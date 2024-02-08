Advertisement

Russia on Friday slammed the United States and the United Kingdom for escalating the Middle East crisis and destabilising the region by launching strikes on Iran-backed Houthis deep inside the Yemeni territory, including the capital Sanaa. Airstrikes on Yemen come as "another example of how Anglo-Saxons distort UN Security Council resolutions and completely disregard international law to escalate the crisis in the region for their own destructive purposes,” Russian Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova said, according to a statement.

In response to US, and the UK’s strikes, Russia requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on January 12. The official spokesman for Iran backed Houthi, Mohammed Abdel Salam, vowed retaliation for US, and British airstrikes on their positions, adding that the attacks on the commercial vessels in the Red Sea, bound for Israel, will continue. "They committed a foolish act as they carried out this treacherous aggression, and they are mistaken if they think they will keep Yemen from supporting Palestine and Gaza,” Salam said.

‘US and UK will have to be prepared to pay a high price’: Yemen’s Deputy FM

Yemen’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi, meanwhile stated that the US and UK will have to be prepared to pay a high price for their strikes. The US and British army bases in the Middle East will be hit, Houthi spokesman Abdullah bin Amer said in a separate statement. US President Joe Biden said that the airstrikes would “send a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world's most critical commercial routes.” He warned that US "will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary.”

US-UK airstrikes in Yemen triggered warnings of exercising restraint and "avoiding escalation”by the Saudi Arabia. Kingdom's foreign ministry said on Friday that it was closely monitoring the situation with "great concern.” "The kingdom emphasizes the importance of maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea region, as the freedom of navigation in it is an international demand," its foreign ministry stressed. Oman openly denounced the American and British air strikes against Yemen’s Houthis, expressing grave concerns about the spillover of the Israel Hamas war. “We denounce the resort to military action by allies while Israel persists in its brutal war without accountability,” the foreign ministry statement said.