Russia's continuing unprovoked invasion upon neighbouring Ukraine escalated to alarming levels as the former's troops on the ninth day of the war, Friday, captured Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, which is Europe's largest power plant after a late-night attack, soon after which a fire broke out. Russia's actions prompted global concerns of a potential disaster, triggering the memories of the world's worst nuclear disaster, Chernobyl in the year 1986. The Ukrainian officials later revealed that the fire was eventually put out and no radiation was emitted. However, Russia's aggressive move was heavily censured by the international community and authorities across the world.

Reacting to the development, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby stated that the incident underscores the recklessness with which the Russians have been perpetrating this unprovoked invasion. Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's U.N. ambassador, said the fire broke out as a result of the Russian bombing of the plant during an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, thereby accusing Moscow of committing "nuclear terrorism." However, Igor Konashenkov, who is a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, alleged that a Ukrainian sabotage group set fire to Zaporizhzhia without leaving behind any evidence.

'Russia has no interest in poisoning its own soil'

Meanwhile, Alex Rosen of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War stated that the incident was most likely caused by military units overestimating the precision of their weapons, given that any radioactive fallout would have been carried straight toward Russia by the prevailing winds, reported AP News. He further noted that Russia has no interest in poisoning its own soil.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently gave an emotional speech in which he expressed his concern referring to a scenario if the explosion would have happened. Zelenskyy called to the West to impose a no-fly zone over his country. However, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg ruled against such a scenario, fearing the potential of a much larger conflict in Europe. He claimed that NATO planes would have to fire down Russian planes in order to establish a no-fly zone, which will trigger a further escalation in Europe.

840 children have been injured and 28 have died

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has stated that over 840 children have been injured and 28 have died as a result of the violence. United Nations Human Rights Office suggests that a total of 331 civilians were killed in the attack, but the exact figure is likely significantly higher, according to AP News. People are constantly moving out of Ukraine and the number of people departing the country has now surpassed 1.2 million.

