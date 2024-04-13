×

Updated March 5th, 2022 at 19:58 IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Students escape Kharkiv, reveal many are still stuck in Sumy

Several students are leaving cities like Kharkiv and others of the war-torn nation, Ukraine amid Russian invasion and entering neighbouring European countries.

Reported by: Ankit Mishra
Ukraine
Image:AP/ANI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, several students are leaving cities of the war-torn nation and entering neighbouring European countries. Pratyush Chaurasia an Indian student who escaped Kharkiv said that many Indian students are still stuck in the second biggest city of Ukraine, Kharkiv. He further revealed that he left Kharkiv on March 1 "amid bombing and shelling" and added that the Indian Government and embassy provided him with the required help once he entered Poland. 

Students stuck in Sumy

Another student who somehow escaped Kharkiv and reached Rzeszow in Poland seemed worried about students stuck in Sumy, a city in North-eastern Ukraine. He cried that the students stuck there do not have basic necessities like food and water to survive.

He said, "Students are still stuck in Sumy. They have nothing to eat & also face a shortage of water. The ceasefire will help to reach out to borders"

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that there is regular pressing for a ceasefire so that a safe corridor  can be created and students can escape the war-torn cities."We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students," Bagchi said. He added, "Have advised our students to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks. Ministry and our Embassies are in regular touch with the students."

'War is hurting our education'

The most affected person during any war is the common man. A student who went to Ukraine to complete his education was forced to leave the city and his education due to the ever-growing Russia Ukraine war, which does not seem to de-escalate. Akash who left Kharkiv to save himself cried his emotions and talking about the 'horrible; situation said that no one could have evacuated students from Kharkiv. He exclaimed, "I was stranded in Kharkiv, we boarded the train for western Ukraine. We travelled at our own risk as the situation is so horrible that nobody could have evacuated us from there. War is hurting our education prospects"

General VK Singh is currently in Poland to ensure safe evacuation and better coordination between the students and embassy, evacuating students from Ukraine amidst the Russian aggression and escalating situation in Ukraine. Talking to a group of students at Hotel Prezydenckie in Rzeszow, the Retired General assured that the students willing to complete their education which has been halted abruptly because of the war will now be able to do so as Polish universities have opened their doors to students who had been stranded in Ukraine.

Published March 5th, 2022 at 19:58 IST

