English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

Russia Warns West Against Using Frozen Russian Assets For Rebuilding Ukraine

Kremlin made remarks as the G7 nations have been planning to use the frozen Russian assets as collateral debt.

Digital Desk
Russia Ukraine EU war
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Russia on Monday warned the Western nations against implementing their plan of using the frozen Russian assets for rebuilding the war torn Ukraine. Attempts to use the Russian assets as collateral to raise funds for Ukraine “would be illegal and lead to years of litigation,” Kremlin said, according to agencies, adding that Russia will challenge such plans.

Kremlin made remarks as the G7 nations have been planning to use the frozen Russian assets as collateral debt. The Group of Seven leaders have been working with the industrial nations and the EU to use more than $250 billion in frozen Russian central bank. The funds are being planned to be executed for war-torn Ukraine, and under the proposal, the allies would be able to sell debt to contribute to the reconstruction of the Ukraine, battered by the Russian forces in the ongoing war.

Advertisement

$300bn of sovereign Russian assets frozen 

Reacting to the reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “We do not yet know how much these publications correspond to reality. Are there really such plans? It is important to wait for official statements on this matter.” He continued to add, “We know that even the most serious publications now, unfortunately, consciously or not, make a lot of mistakes.” 

Advertisement

Days after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin invaded the neighbouring Ukraine, US, Europe and its western allies froze the transactions with Russia's central bank and finance ministry. They booked an estimated $300 billion of sovereign Russian assets in response to the war, also slapping a barrage of sanctions. At the time the assets were frozen, Russia's central bank held an estimated $207 billion in euro assets, $67 billion in US dollar assets and $37 billion in British pound, according to agent reports.

Putin’s spokesman Peskov warned that any attempts to move around the assets in the Russia's central bank will trigger legal action from Russia. "Of course, the Russian Federation will challenge such decisions, we will protect our interests and our assets illegally seized," Peskov was reported saying. "Encroachment on someone else's property undermines all the foundations of the economic system, including the economic system of those who will implement these decisions We are convinced that decision makers also understand the inevitability of these consequences. We are watching very closely.”

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement