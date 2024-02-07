Advertisement

Moscow - As Russia and the United States gear up to go to polls, the Russian government announced that it will be offering its citizens living in the United States a chance to vote in the upcoming presidential election. According to The Moscow Times, the Kremlin announced the move on Wednesday and mentioned that polling stations will be opened at Russian consulates in the US, The Moscow Times reported. With this move, the Russian nationals living in the United States will be able to select the next Russian President. However, the move is touted as controversial by many, since the United States itself will hold presidential elections this year. In the past, Russia was accused of interfering in the American elections.

"In the US we plan to open three polling stations: in our embassy in Washington, as well as our consulates in New York and in Houston," Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov averred. In the past, Moscow has expressed hesitancy towards opening polling locations overseas especially in “unfriendly” countries. "We are asking countries to ensure security," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last month. The concerns were even more severe for Russian nationals living in the United States since Washington has played a critical role in arming Ukraine in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The decision also came in light of the fact that thousands of Russians have fled their country following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with scores of dissidents, activists and journalists now residing in Europe.

Putin remains unopposed despite the presence of other candidates

As the country braces for polls, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted his nomination papers to the Central Election Commission last month. The former Russian intelligence officer has continued to hold overwhelming political power in Russia's government and institutions. While many of the Russian political opponents are either struggling with doomed faith or getting rejected by the Russian electoral watchdog, Liberal Democratic Party candidate Leonid Slutsky and New People Party candidate Vladislav Davankov were approved for the March election by officials earlier this month, Fox News reported. While Danankov currently serving as the deputy speaker for the state Duma, Slutsky is the head of the state Duma's foreign affairs committee. Meanwhile, the Russian Communist Party has registered candidate Nikolai Kharitonov to be the party's face in the elections.

However, it is important to note that not all individuals seeking to run against Putin have been given clearance to stand for Elections. Anti-war former journalist Yekaterina Duntsova, who wanted to run for office had her candidacy application unanimously rejected by the country’s electoral commission on Saturday. The committee cited “numerous violations” in the papers Dunstova submitted for her candidature.