Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 17:52 IST

Russian Gold Mine Collapse: 13 Still Trapped, Rescue Attempts Continue For 5th Day

Rescue workers laboured for a fifth day on Friday to reach 13 people trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine in Russia's far east, news reports said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Russian Gold Mine Collapse: 13 Still Trapped, Rescue Attempts Continue For 5th Day | Image:Pixabay/ (representative image)
Moscow: Rescue workers laboured for a fifth day on Friday to reach 13 people trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine in Russia's far east, news reports said.

They said no contact has been made with the miners in the Amur region, about 5,000 kilometres (3,000 miles) east of Moscow. At least 13 miners are trapped, regional officials said Tuesday.

The state news agency RIA-Novosti cited emergency officials as saying that powerful pumps have completed taking water out of the mine.

The miners were trapped at a depth of about 125 metres (400 feet) when part of the mine collapsed on Monday. The cause of the accident has not been announced. 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 17:52 IST

