Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 08:20 IST

Strongly Condemn The Heinous Terrorist Attack in Moscow: PM Modi's Message to Russians

India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief,” PM Modi wrote.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi on Russia Moscow Attack
PM Modi on Russia Moscow Attack | Image:AP/PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Hours after the heinous attack on Crocus City Hall left at least 60 dead, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X and “strongly condemned” the terror incident. “We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief,” PM Modi wrote.

The ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack that has left at least 60 dead and 145 hospitalised. This incident happens two weeks after the US embassy in Russia had issued a warning of an "imminent" attack in Moscow. In 2015, Vladimir Putin intervened and bolstered Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's offensive against ISIS and the opposition. Several analysts have pointed that Putin's intervention in the Syrian civil war had put Russia under ISIS' radar for the past two years, reported news agency Reuters.

Several top leaders have reacted to the terror attack and have poured their heart out for the victims. Condemning the attack, Macron said he "firmly condemns this terrorist attack, claimed by the Islamic State." While Putin is yet to issue any official statement, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova stated that the President has reached out to those injured in the attack and "conveyed his gratitude to the doctors."

The United Nations Security Council called the attacks "heinous and cowardly."

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 07:44 IST

