Updated June 11th, 2022 at 09:55 IST

Switzerland adopts EU's sixth package of economic sanctions against Russia & Belarus

Switzerland has joined a score of countries to support the European Union’s sixth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, TASS reported.

Reported by: Riya Baibhawi
Switzerland
Image: AP
  • 2 min read
Switzerland has joined a score of countries to support the European Union’s sixth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. On June 3, the 27-member strong bloc officially adopted the package which includes the much-discussed embargo on crude oil and other punitive measures against Russian oligarchs and officials. On Friday Switzerland, which is not a member of the EU, announced its decision to adopt and implement the sanctions on Russia and Belarus. 

In a statement, the Swiss administration said, "On June 10, the Federal Council took the decision to adopt new EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus. The government instructed the Federal Department of Economic Affairs to adopt the Ordinance on measures in connection with the situation in Ukraine," according to the statement. Notably, the neutral country has already, in May, adopted a ban on Russian oil and other petroleum products. 

As per the statement, the government had approved the “sanctioning of over 100 further Russian and Belorussian individuals and entities. The Swiss list of sanctioned individuals and entities is thus identical to that of the EU". 

EU's sixth package of sanctions

The European Commission describes the package as the bloc’s most "viable, direct and powerful responses" to Russia's brutal and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, including systemic violence and atrocities against the civilian population. This package also imposes further sanctions against Belarus considering its involvement in this aggression. Russia has been using Belarusian territories to launch a land offensive in Ukraine. 

As a part of the sixth package, EU leaders agreed to put a sea-borne ban on Russian oil. The restriction, which affects pipeline oil imports, was reached as a compromise in order to get support from Hungary and other countries that rely on Russian supplies. The EU predicted that most Russian crude oil imports would be phased out in six months and Russian refined oil products would be phased out in eight months. In the latest development, Lithuania said it would seek to have Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill blacklisted in the seventh package of European Union (EU) penalties against the Kremlin, the country's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stated on June 9.

(Image: AP) 

Published June 11th, 2022 at 09:55 IST

