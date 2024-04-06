×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

Thousands Forced to Evacuate After a Dam Breaks in Russia's Orsk

Around 2,000 people were forced to evacuate the Russian city of Orsk after rising water levels in the Ural River led to a dam breaking on Friday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Around 2,000 people have been forced to evacuate from the Russian city of Orsk after a dam breaking on Friday night led to a flood.
Around 2,000 people have been forced to evacuate from the Russian city of Orsk after a dam breaking on Friday night led to a flood. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Moscow: Floods caused by rising water levels in the Ural River broke a dam in a city near Russia's border with Kazakhstan, forcing some 2,000 people to evacuate, local authorities said. The dam broke in the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region, less than 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) north of the border on Friday night, according to Orsk mayor Vasily Kozupitsa.

By Saturday morning, more than 2,400 residential buildings in the city of 200,000 were flooded and electricity was cut off in several areas. Evacuation efforts are still ongoing.

Advertisement

Footage from Orsk showed water covering the streets dotted with one-story houses.

According to local authorities, the dam could withstand water levels up to 5.5 meters (nearly 18 feet). On Saturday morning, the water level reached about 9.3 meters (30.51 feet) and rising, Kozupitsa said.

Advertisement

Authorities also said floods affected other places in the region, located in the Ural Mountains area, causing the evacuation of nearly 4,000 people. It wasn't clear whether the 2,000 already evacuated in Orsk were included in that number.

The Ural River, about 2,428 kilometres- (1,509 miles) long, flows from the southern section of the Urals into the north end of the Caspian Sea, through Russia and Kazakhstan.

Advertisement

Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal probe to look into suspected construction safety regulations violations and negligence that could have caused the dam to break.

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Familes of the hostages have continued protesting against the Netanyahu government for its alleged failures in bringing them back from Gaza.

Hostage Body Recovered

a few seconds ago
Do aur Do Pyaar Teaser

Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer

a minute ago
Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi

Rajkummar-Wamiqa's Next

2 minutes ago
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Dancing with crowd

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

3 minutes ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

5 minutes ago
Wipro

Wipro CEO resigns

10 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rahul Gandhi

12 minutes ago
Gaza Strip Aid

Aid air dropped into Gaza

22 minutes ago
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, Time, Place, All You Need to Know About the Rare Celestial Event

Total Solar Eclipse 2024

22 minutes ago
Lawyers Commenting On Pending Cases, Judgments Is Very Disturbing Trend: CJI Chandrachud

Lawyers Commenting

23 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

30 minutes ago
money recovered

Jharkhand: Rs 48 Cr Seize

35 minutes ago
Mumbai mega block

Mumbai Mega Block

41 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys poster

Manjummel Boys Telugu

an hour ago
Maldives

Maldives India exports

an hour ago
Climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg Arrested

an hour ago
Anand Mahindra offers job to a 13-year-old, post viral

Anand Mahindra Offers Job

an hour ago
Around 2,000 people have been forced to evacuate from the Russian city of Orsk after a dam breaking on Friday night led to a flood.

Dam Breaks in Russia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News11 hours ago

  5. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo