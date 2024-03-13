×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 8th, 2022 at 17:30 IST

UK confirms extra military support funds for Ukraine to counter Russia

UK confirms extra military support funds for Ukraine to counter Russia

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

London, May 8 (PTI) The UK government pledged an additional 1.3 billion pounds in military support to Ukraine during this financial year to help the country counter Russian forces in the ongoing conflict, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other G7 leaders met virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday.

The meeting came on a day, which is being marked across Europe as VE Day – or Victory in Europe Day that ended World War II on May 8, 1945. The additional UK funding will go towards electronic warfare equipment, a counter battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment and thousands of night vision devices, among other military kit pledged by Johnson earlier.

Advertisement

“[Russian President] Putin’s brutal attack is not only causing untold devastation in Ukraine – it is also threatening peace and security across Europe,” said Johnson.

“The UK was the first country to recognise the scale of the threat and sent arms to help the Ukrainians defend themselves. We will stand by that endeavour, working with our allies to ensure Ukraine can continue to push back the Russian invasion and survive as a free and democratic country. In the process, we are bolstering our own security and economy, turbocharging the development and production of cutting-edge defence equipment here in the UK,” he said.

Advertisement

The extra 1.3 billion pounds comes from the Reserve, funds the UK government said it has set aside for the most pressing emergencies.

This latest commitment is in addition to the UK’s current package for Ukraine that totals well over 1.5 billion pounds. The support already provided includes around 400 million pounds in humanitarian aid and grants and unlocking over 700 million pounds in additional World Bank lending through loan guarantees.

Advertisement

“The situation in Ukraine continues to cause immense suffering with every day bringing new, tragic stories of Putin’s brutality,” said UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

“We are unwavering in our support for the people of Ukraine – and this extra 1.3 billion pounds will ensure we continue to provide the necessary military and operational support they need to defend themselves against Putin. The UK is at the forefront providing economic, humanitarian and defensive support to Ukraine and we are working tirelessly to bring an end to this conflict,” he said.

Advertisement

The latest announcement is also said to help support the defence industry in the UK, with Johnson and UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace set to host a meeting of leading defence companies later this month to discuss “ramping up” production in response to increased demand created by the conflict in Ukraine and a global shift away from Russian-made weaponry. PTI AK MRJ MRJ

Advertisement

Published May 8th, 2022 at 17:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nimuben Bambhania, Ranjanaben Dhananjay Bhatt, Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor are among 7 candidates from Gujarat who've been named in BJP's second list for Lok Sabha.

BJP 2nd List: 7 From Guj

a few seconds ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

2 minutes ago
Goa tourists looking to rent vehicles will now have to give a 'safe driving' undertaking.

Goa Safe Driving

3 minutes ago
Electric Pe inks pact with Greaves Finance Ltd to streamline EV ownership

Electric Mobility Scheme

4 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

WPL DC vs GG Live Score

4 minutes ago
Wall Street week ahead

Appreciate global invest

5 minutes ago
savita damodar paranjpe cast

Savita Damodar Paranjpe

5 minutes ago
SBI

SBI deadline on bonds

9 minutes ago
BJP Announces 5 Candidates For Madhya Pradesh | Constituency-wise Names Here

MP Lok Sabha

10 minutes ago
BJP Lok Sabha List: 5 Key Takeaways

BJP Releases 2nd List

10 minutes ago
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Harassment by Intoxicated Neighbour

Bengaluru woman Harassed

15 minutes ago
BJP Unveils Second List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nitin Gadkari to Contest from Nagpur

Nitin Gadkari

18 minutes ago
Mumbai Coastal Road to Save USD 100 Million Per Year in Carbon Emissions

Coastal road

19 minutes ago
Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott

Scream 7 Update

22 minutes ago
Manohar Lal Khattar

Khattar Resigns As MLA

25 minutes ago
Azam Cheema, 26/11 Terror Attack Mastermind, LeT Chief Dies in Pakistan

26/11 victim to get house

27 minutes ago
Mohammed Shami

Shami's controversial act

29 minutes ago
Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat

Munmum-Raj Engagement

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Singh Announces Second Pregnancy

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News4 hours ago

  4. IAS Officer Poses as Patient, Inspects Health Centre in UP's Firozabad

    India News4 hours ago

  5. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo