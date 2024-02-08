Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 19:53 IST

UK troops in Ukraine ‘a declaration of war,’ warns Medvedev amid Sunak’s Kyiv visit

Announcing his visit to Kyiv, Sunak said, “For two years, Ukraine has fought with great courage to repel a brutal Russian invasion. They are still fighting."

Digital Desk
UK
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Russia’s ex President Dmitry Medvedev, on Friday warned the United Kingdom (UK) that deployment of British troops in the neighbouring Ukraine, would imply a “declaration of war.” Medvedev’s threats came in the backdrop of UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak’s surprise visit to Kyiv, where he announced ramping up UK’s military assistance for Ukraine to a whopping £2.5bn in the next financial year.

‘The UK will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine’: Sunak

The additional funding is aimed at boosting the production of military drones, including surveillance, long-range strike and sea drones for Ukraine’s military. Most of these equipments would be manufactured in Britain, Sunak told Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting. Sunak’s visit is aimed at “setting out a major new package of support and reaffirm the close UK-Ukraine partnership,” his office, 10 Downing Street, said in a statement.

“[The deal] formalizes a range of support the UK has been and will continue to provide for Ukraine’s security, including intelligence sharing, cyber security, medical and military training, and defense industrial cooperation,” it added, citing the document of co-operation that was inked by UK as a part of the G7 member with the NATO. The UK has been one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine, and Russia, on multiple occasion has slammed British government for provoking Kyiv to launch assaults on the Russian forces, particularly in the Black Sea.

I am in Ukraine to deliver a simple message.

Our support cannot and will not falter.

To all Ukrainians, Britain is with you – for as long as it takes 🇬🇧🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/1ya8m2seiJ

— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 12, 2024

Announcing his visit to Kyiv on Friday, Sunak said, “For two years, Ukraine has fought with great courage to repel a brutal Russian invasion. They are still fighting, unfaltering in their determination to defend their country and defend the principles of freedom and democracy.” He added, "I am here today with one message: the UK will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come.”

Ukraine’s ex defence minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk lauded Sunak’s announcement of the military package saying that it is a “big deal” at a time that the funding from the US and other allies have faltered. “It’s a huge announcement, particularly given the freeze we currently see from the US,” Zagorodnyuk told Guardian newspaper. He added that UK was stepping ahead despite that some of the allies of Ukraine were hesitating.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 19:53 IST

