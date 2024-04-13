×

Updated March 5th, 2022 at 20:27 IST

Ukraine war: MoS VK Singh thanks Polish officials for aiding in safe evacuation of Indians

General VK Singh on Saturday held a meeting with the Marshal of Podkarpackie Region in Poland, Wladyslaw Ortyl, who aided the safe evacuation of Indians.

Reported by: Aakansha Tandon
Ukraine
Image: @Gen_VKSingh/Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Union Minister General VK Singh on Saturday, March 5, held a meeting with the Marshal of Podkarpackie Region in Poland, Wladyslaw Ortyl, who had coordinated with Indian officials to ensure smooth evacuation of Indians. Under the Union government’s initiative to repatriate stranded Indians from war-torn Ukraine, the Centre has deployed Former Chief of Army Staff and present Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways General Vijay Kumar Singh in Poland, along with three other Union Ministers sent to Ukraine’s neighbouring nations from where evacuation of stranded Indians is being carried out under Operation Ganga. 

MoS Singh further expressed his gratitude to the Polish officials for effective coordination and their hospitality. "I express my gratitude for the Polish hospitality extended to our people," tweeted VK Singh. He also met with Poland's Foreign minister  Zbigniew Rau.

 

VK Singh overlooks safe evacuation of Indians in Poland amid Russia-Ukraine War

A day ago, while talking to a group of students at Hotel Prezydenckie in Rzeszow, the Retired General assured that the students willing to complete their education which has been halted abruptly because of the war will now be able to do so as Polish universities have opened their doors to students who had been stranded in Ukraine. 

The Minister further said that students need not worry about their education and especially not think of pursuing general work or anything similar in other countries with the worry of not being able to complete their education, as they can now go ahead and continue further studies.

Under Operation Ganga, the Union government is aiming to evacuate Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia. While Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (retd) VK Singh have reached Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively, Jyotiraditya Scindia has gone to Romania and Moldova to coordinate the evacuation mission and extend assistance to the stranded nationals.

All Indians evacuated from Kharkiv & Kyiv: MEA

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, on Saturday, informed that Indian officials have successfully evacuated all Indians from conflict-torn Kharkiv. This comes after a special team of Indian officers was sent to Belgorod (in Russia), which is close to Kharkiv, to extract Indian citizens from the conflict zone. 

Russian National Defence Control Center head Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev earlier revealed that 130 buses are ready to depart from the Belgorod Region to rescue Indian students from Kharkiv and Sumy.  Besides, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday informed that there are no Indian nationals left in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, which is currently under attack by Russian troops.  

On Thursday evening, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that nearly 18,000 Indian nationals had left Ukraine since the first advisory was issued by the Centre. Moreover, he added that 6,400 citizens had been brought back from the war-hit country via 30 flights as part of Operation Ganga. 

(Image: @Gen_VKSingh/Twitter)

Published March 5th, 2022 at 20:27 IST

