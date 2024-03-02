Advertisement

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 63rd day, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres informed Russia's Foreign Minister on Tuesday that he is ready to completely mobilise the UN's resources to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. Following a meeting between Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, Russia has also agreed "in principle" to UN participation in the removal of civilians from the last remaining holdout in Mariupol, UN News reported.

The UN Secretary-General, who was in Moscow for discussions on the Ukraine conflict, also visited Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov. This visit is considered to be Guterres' first trip to Moscow since the war commenced on February 24, and it came after criticism that he had neglected his post during the crisis, as per The Guardian report.

Referring to the situation in the port city, the UN chief said, “Thousands of civilians are in dire need of lifesaving humanitarian assistance, and many have evacuated,” further adding that he had arrived as a 'peace messenger'. He went on to say “We urgently need humanitarian corridors that are truly safe and effective and that are respected by all to evacuate civilians and deliver much-needed assistance”, as per UN News.

UN chief proposes formation of a Humanitarian Contact Group

In addition to this, the UN Secretary-General has recommended the formation of a Humanitarian Contact Group, which would include Russia, Ukraine, as well as the UN, to search for the potential for the establishment of safe corridors, "with local cessations of hostilities, and to guarantee that they are actually effective.”

The officials also addressed and discussed humanitarian aid and the evacuation of citizens from battle zones, particularly in light of the situation in Mariupol, where thousands of residents and the Ukrainian military are holed up in the Azovstal steel complex.

Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, stated that the Russian President has consented in principle to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross's involvement in the evacuation of people from the Azovstal facility in Mariupol, UN News reported.

Guterres further told the media that he has a very open talk with Russia's foreign minister Lavrov and revealed that it is apparent that there are two distinct viewpoints on what is occurring in Ukraine. Apart from this, at a press conference with Lavrov, the UN chief chastised Russia for the conflict, saying that while he understood Moscow's grievances, the UN charter provided various methods for resolving them, including the International Court of Justice, The Guardian reported.

Russia has declared the war as a "special military operation" in Ukraine, whereas the UN considers the invasion on February 24 to be a breach of the nation's territorial integrity and a violation of the UN Charter. According to the UN News, Guterres said, “But it is my deep conviction that the sooner we end this war, the better – for the people of Ukraine, for the people of the Russian Federation, and those far beyond.”

Meanwhile, according to Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, the besieged port city has been experiencing a serious food crisis, prompting Russian invaders to compel the civilian population into labour in return for food. The mayor's office in Mariupol issued a statement highlighting the devastating humanitarian crisis in the heavily bombed and shelled city, where trapped civilians have been starving in bunkers and basements, hiding from Russian forces, without food, water, or basic amenities such as electricity and heat.

(Image: AP)