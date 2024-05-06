Advertisement

Deeming the ongoing Russia-led war on Ukraine as the cause of one of the fastest-growing humanitarian crises, the United States on March 30 stated the war has outpaced the food and water supply to civilians in the war-ravaged country. Addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman mentioned that Kremlin forces have demolished the city of Mariupol and the displaced Ukrainians are witnessing a dearth of basic amenities.

The military clashes having entered day 35, countries, quintessentially the West, have come to the fore to voice support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his forces. Amid an outpouring of solidarity from the world, Ukraine, since the inception of the war on February 24, has already witnessed the world's largest humanitarian crisis since World War II, the United Nations has stated.

Mariupol left without food, water, heat, or electricity in depths of winter: US at UNSC

Noting that Putin's 'unprovoked war' has no bound about now, given the critical infrastructure in the eastern-European country at present, Sherman said, "Russia's ceaseless bombardment of Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure has created one of the fastest-growing humanitarian crises in recent decades. Russian forces have laid siege to cities like Mariupol, where citizens have been left without food, water, heat, or electricity in the depths of winter."

At the UNSC session on March 24, Washington refrained from voting against Russia's resolution; India and 12 other council members abstained from voting in favour or against the motion. While Russia and China voted in favour of Moscow's resolution, no country voted against the resolution and the remaining Security Council members abstained.

'Russia does not care about deteriorating humanitarian conditions' in Ukraine: US

Explaining the reason behind abstaining, US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield had said: “To state the obvious, Russia does not care about the deteriorating humanitarian conditions and the millions of lives and dreams the war has shattered. Russia is the aggressor, the attacker, the invader, the sole party in Ukraine engaged in a campaign of brutality against the people of Ukraine.”

Levelling up the ante in opposing Vladimir Putin-ordered invasion of Ukraine, on Tuesday Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova mentioned that European Union's Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) will associate with the Joint Investigation Team to probe Russian war crimes. The statement holds relevance as on the pretext of the Kremlin's 'special military operation' in Donetsk and offensives merely to 'put Ukrainian military infrastructure out of operation', Putin launched a full-fledged war on Kyiv.