Updated April 25th, 2022 at 12:18 IST

US to re-establish diplomatic presence in Ukraine from 'next week' as war enters day 61

The US State Department on Monday stated that it is set to gradually reopen its embassy in Ukraine with diplomats arriving in Kyiv from next week.

Dipaneeta Das
The US State Department on Monday stated that it is set to gradually reopen its embassy in embattled Ukraine. The announcement comes shortly after the "secretive" top-level meeting between US State Secretary Antony Blinken, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 25. The State Department officials also informed that US President Joe Biden will announce his nominee for the envoy to Ukraine.

Biden is expected to name Bridget Brink as the new envoy to Ukraine, Brink is currently the ambassador to Slovakia. It is pertinent to mention that the US has had no official ambassador to Ukraine since former President Donald Trump removed Marie Yovanovitch in 2019.

The diplomats who evacuated Ukraine before the war began will return to Ukraine beginning next week, the officials added. The US embassy in Kyiv will remain closed for the time being, they added, as reported by The Guardian. It is pertinent to mention that Washington's plan to re-establish its diplomatic presence in Kyiv comes a week after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the British embassy will begin operations next week with a team of diplomats returning to Ukraine, headed by UK ambassador Melinda Simmons.

Blinken, Austin announce over $300mn in military financing

The hushed visit by the American diplomats come as the war completed its second month with death and devastation evident across Ukraine. The humanitarian crisis and slug in the economy stemming from the all-out Russian invasion have pushed Zelenskyy and his administration to call for more military assistance from the Western nations. Responding to his calls, the visiting diplomats promised $300 million in foreign military financing to Kyiv, in addition to approval of a $165 million sale of ammunition, according to reports by the Associated Press.

US State Department officials, under the condition of anonymity, told The Guardian that Blinken and Austin announced a total of $713 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine and 15 allied partner countries. The amount included some $322 million earmarked for Kyiv alone. The financial assistance is different from the ones allotted previously. This in particular will be cash disbursement, which will allow Kyiv to purchase the supplies that it needs. This financial aid brings total US assistance to Ukraine to some $3.7 billion since the Russian invasion began.

Published April 25th, 2022 at 12:09 IST

