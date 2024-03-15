×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

Video: Massive Fire Breaks out at Unfinished Apartment Building in Russia's Tver

A massive fire broke out at an unfinished apartment building in Russia's Tver region on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive fire breaks out at an apartment building in Russia's Tver
Massive fire breaks out at an apartment building in Russia's Tver | Image:X - @volcaholic1
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Tver – A massive fire broke out at an unfinished apartment building in Russia's Tver region on Thursday. In the videos that are circulating online, the massive blaze can be seen engulfing the building as plumes of smoke cover the sky.

In the videos that are circulating online, the fire can be seen enveloping the entire wall of the house in a few seconds. As per the reports, the authorities believe that the main cause of the fire could be the ignition of the construction mesh. 

Advertisement

Very little is known about the fire. While the cause of the fire incident is still not clear, the casualties in the incident are not known as well. The Russian authorities have issued an investigation into the matter. 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

'Can't Proceed Based on Assumptions': SC Junks Plea Against Vote Machines- EVMs

SC Rejects EVM Plea

a few seconds ago
Commercial Drivers, Commuters Welcome Centre’s Decision To Slash Petrol, Diesel Prices; ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’

‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’

a few seconds ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Electoral Bonds Case

3 minutes ago
Navigating Paytm Payments Bank changes for your finances

Paytm problems

4 minutes ago
Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya's Take On Collabs

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

6 minutes ago
BREAKING: Muslim League to Approach Supreme Court Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation

Muslim League on CAA

8 minutes ago
Angry Refugees Break Barricades Over INDI's CAA Pushback

LIVE News

10 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan

Jaya On Supporting Big B

18 minutes ago
Murder Accused Goes Live From Jail

Murder Accused Hosts Live

22 minutes ago
Paytm

Paytm gets five handles

23 minutes ago
BREAKING: SC Agrees to Hear Pleas Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation on March 19

SC to Hear CAA Pleas

25 minutes ago
Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah

26 minutes ago
Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna Sequel?

30 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

LTTS secures order

31 minutes ago
TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Now

TSPSC Group 1 exam forms

36 minutes ago
Standup Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Predicts Hilarious Future Of Avocados In India

Future Of Avocados

39 minutes ago
Nikkei

China stocks decline

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Ticketless Passengers Caught Assaulting TTE in Viral Video

    India News17 hours ago

  3. CAA Will Debunk Myth Of Massive Hindu Immigration: Assam CM

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Trichy-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train Coming Soon

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Despite NCA clearance, Shreyas Iyer's back injury resurfaces in Ranji

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo