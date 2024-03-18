×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 07:02 IST

Vladimir Putin Secures Fifth Term as Russian President After Scoring Landslide Victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin tightened his grip on power after he claimed a landslide victory in the 2024 Russian Presidential Elections.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
Vladimir Putin Lithuania Russia
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Moscow – Russian President Vladimir Putin tightened his grip on power after he claimed a landslide victory in the 2024 Russian Presidential Elections. In the polls which were denounced by his critics as  “obviously not free nor fair”, the Russian leader won with 87% of the vote, The Guardian reported. With this, Putin claimed another six-year term as the president of the country which is currently embroiled in a war against Ukraine. The election officials announced that this year's turnout was 73.33 per cent. While Putin's win in this year's polls was not doubted, it is pertinent to note that this is the biggest share of the vote he has claimed in any of his previous presidential wins since 2000. 

After the authorities declared him as the winner, the Russian leader gave an address at his campaign headquarters on Sunday evening.  The 71-year-old Russian president brushed off Western criticisms of the Presidential polls. “What did you want, for them to applaud us? They’re fighting with us in an armed conflict … their goal is to contain our development. Of course, they’re ready to say anything,” he said. While giving an update about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Putin claimed that he was “securing” Russia's borders from “pro-Ukrainian military units” and insisted that as president his main tasks would be “strengthening Russia's defence capacity and the military,' The Guardian reported. 

Advertisement

When asked if Russia would engage in any sort of conflict with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), the Russian leader gave a cryptic response on the matter.  “I think that everything is possible in the modern world … everyone understands that this would be one step from a full-scale third world war. I don’t think that anyone is interested in that," he said. After counting 75% of the votes, Russia’s electoral commission declared Putin as the winner. The second position was bagged by Communist Party candidate, Nikolai Kharitonov.

How the West reacted to Putin's victory? 

Shortly after Putin's victory was announced, European Council President Charles Michel congratulated the Russian leader for his landslide victory. “Would like to congratulate Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the elections starting today," Michel wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. However, the EU Council president's wish was not free from snide remarks. “No opposition. No freedom. No choice,” he added. Meanwhile, the United States maintained that the Russian elections were “obviously” rigged. “The elections are obviously not free nor fair given how Mr Putin has imprisoned political opponents and prevented others from running against him,” White House National Security Council Spokesperson said in a statement. 

During his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also mentioned Putin's victory in his evening address to the nation. "These days, the Russian dictator imitates another "elections." Everyone in the world understands that this person, like many others throughout history, has become sick with power and will stop at nothing to rule forever," the Ukrainian leader averred. "This imitation of "elections" has no legitimacy and cannot have any. This person must end up on the dock in The Hague. This is what we must ensure. Anyone in the world who values life and decency," he added. 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 07:02 IST

ViralWorld NewsRepublic Digital

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CBSE Board Exam 2024: BIG changes announced in marking scheme, timings and time table \ Details inside

CBSE Class 12 Economics

a few seconds ago
US business delegation Vietnam

Vietnam

4 minutes ago
Protesters Hurl Fireworks at Police Station as Tensions Escalate in France, 6 Arrested

Violence in France

5 minutes ago
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area

Kolkata Building Collapse

6 minutes ago
Electric vehicles

Govt approves EV policy

7 minutes ago
David Guetta and Jessica

David Welcomes Newborn

7 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap Party

14 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz defeats Medvedev

16 minutes ago
China real estate

China property trends

17 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Sensex, Nifty open lower

19 minutes ago
Nicolo Zaniolo

Villa salvages 1-1 draw

22 minutes ago
Azam Khan

India News LIVE:

22 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

Kejriwal Skips ED Summon

22 minutes ago
Joao Felix

Barca routs Atletico 3-0

24 minutes ago
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC

TSMC chip plant plans

30 minutes ago
THESE Parties That Did Not Get Any Funding Through Electoral Bonds Scheme | Complete List Here

Electoral Bonds Scheme

30 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag

United beats Liverpool

32 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Top mutual funds

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle11 hours ago

  3. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World12 hours ago

  4. 2 Brothers Arrested For Posing as ED Officers, Extorting Money

    India News12 hours ago

  5. NDA Will Cross 400-Mark on June 4, Says PM Modi in Andhra | LIVE

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo