Updated February 9th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

Vladimir Putin Tells Tucker Carlson War in Ukraine Could End Within Weeks

Putin suggested that the full-scale invasion of Ukraine could conclude within a matter of weeks if the West ceased providing military aid to Kyiv.

Sagar Kar
Vladimir Putin and Tucker Carlson
Vladimir Putin and Tucker Carlson | Image:AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin shared his views on the conflict in Ukraine during a highly anticipated two-hour interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson. The interview, published on Carlson's website, delved into Putin's views on the ongoing war, his relationship with past U.S. presidents, and his thoughts on notable figures like Elon Musk.

Putin suggested that the full-scale invasion of Ukraine could conclude within a matter of weeks if the West ceased providing military aid to Kyiv. He emphasized the need to halt the supply of weapons to Ukraine, stating that doing so would lead to the cessation of hostilities. Putin asserted that one of the objectives of the military operation in Ukraine is the "de-Nazification" of the country, aiming to eliminate support for neo-Nazi movements.

What else did Putin talk about in the interview? 

When questioned about his interactions with U.S. President Joe Biden, Putin admitted that he could not recall the last time they spoke, indicating that their communication ceased prior to the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. However, Putin reminisced about his "personal relationship" with former President Donald Trump, suggesting a level of rapport between the two leaders.

While Carlson did not mention Trump by name, Putin acknowledged their relationship and expressed fondness for former President George W. Bush as well. Additionally, Putin offered his perspective on entrepreneur Elon Musk, noting Musk's involvement in brain chip implants and remarking on Musk's seemingly unstoppable nature.

The interview provided a glimpse into Putin's thoughts on various topics, including the conflict in Ukraine and his interactions with international leaders and figures. As the war continues, Putin's remarks may influence perceptions of the ongoing crisis and the path forward for Ukraine and the international community.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

