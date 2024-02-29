English
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

Western Support for Ukraine Risks Global Nuclear Conflict, says Putin

Referring to historical interventions, Putin warned that Russia remembers "the fate of those who once sent their contingents to our country".

Sagar Kar
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin | Image:AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stark warning on Thursday, cautioning that western support for Ukraine could lead to a global conflict, marking his most explicit threat to use nuclear weapons since the invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

In his state of the nation address, Putin addressed Russia's political elite, dismissing claims of a potential Russian attack on Europe as "nonsense." However, he emphasized the risk of a nuclear conflict arising from western support for Ukraine, stating that it "really risks a conflict using nuclear weapons, which means the destruction of all of civilisation."

Putin's statement comes on the heels of Macron's statement

Putin's remarks came amidst rising tensions fueled by western nations' backing of Ukraine, with recent statements from French President Emmanuel Macron refusing to rule out sending western troops to support Ukraine further escalating the situation.

Referring to historical interventions, Putin warned that Russia remembers "the fate of those who once sent their contingents to our country," suggesting that the consequences for potential interveners would be more severe now. It appears he was referring to Napoleon's invasion of Russia. A not so subtle warning to Macron . He also asserted that Russia possesses weapons capable of striking targets on western territory, signaling a readiness to retaliate against perceived threats.

Western leaders deluded by their superiority complex, says Putin

Highlighting the danger posed by the supply of advanced weaponry to Ukraine and the prospect of NATO troop deployments, Putin cautioned that these actions could escalate tensions to the point of nuclear conflict. He criticized western leaders for what he described as a "superiority complex," warning that they perceive the situation as a game without fully understanding the potential consequences.

Putin's warning underscores the gravity of the situation surrounding Ukraine and raises concerns about the possibility of a wider conflict with significant global implications. Putin's remarks serve as a stark reminder of the dangerous brinkmanship characterizing the geopolitical landscape in the region.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

