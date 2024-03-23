What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow, Killing At Least 60 | Explained | Image: AP

New Delhi: The brazen attack that unfolded in a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday killed at least 60 people and injured more than 145, according to Russian officials. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on affiliated channels on social media, which couldn’t be independently verified.

The Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described the incident as a “huge tragedy” and state authorities are investigating it as a terrorism case.

The United States intelligence unit confirmed the presence of Islamic State's claim of responsibility for a deadly shooting attack at a concert near Moscow on Friday, according to reports.

The US said its ability to develop intelligence against extremist groups in Afghanistan such as ISIS-K has been reduced since the withdrawal of its troops from the country in 2021.

Here is all you need to know about the Islamic State's Afghan branch known as ISIS-K and their motives behind attacking Russia.

All About ISIS-K

Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), named after an old term for the region that included parts of Iran, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, emerged in eastern Afghanistan in late 2014 and quickly established a reputation for extreme brutality.

One of the most active regional affiliates of the Islamic State militant group, ISIS-K has seen its membership decline since peaking around 2018. The Taliban and U.S. forces inflicted heavy losses.

The hsitory of ISIS-K is inked with several deadly attacks, including against mosques, inside and outside Afghanistan, mainly in Russia and adjoining areas.

The US intelligence, earlier this year, confirmed that the group carrid out twin bombings in Iran that killed nearly 100 people. In September 2022, ISIS-K active militants claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing at the Russian embassy in Kabul.

The group was responsible for an attack on Kabul's international airport in 2021 that killed 13 U.S. troops and scores of civilians during the chaotic U.S. evacuation from the country.

Earlier this month, the top US general in the Middle East said ISIS-K could attack US and Western interests outside of Afghanistan "in as little as six months and with little to no warning."

But why they suddenly launched a brazen deadly attack on Russia, claiming at least 60 lives. Here's all you need to know.

Why Would They Attack Russia?

While the attack by ISIS-K in Russia on Friday triggered a countrywide tension and escalated investigations, experts believe that the group has opposed Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent years.

"ISIS-K has been fixated on Russia for the past two years, frequently criticizing Putin in its propaganda," said Colin Clarke of Soufan Center, a Washington-based research group.

Michael Kugelman of the Washington-based Wilson Center said that ISIS-K “sees Russia as being complicit in activities that regularly oppress Muslims.” He added that the group also counts as members a number of Central Asian militants with their own grievances against Moscow.