Updated February 16th, 2024 at 23:38 IST
Woman Detained Seconds After Trying to Protest at Navalny-Related Ceremony in Moscow
Navalny, who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, died Friday.
A woman was detained by police in Moscow after she unfurled a sign at a makeshift memorial following the death of Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny. Footage filmed on Friday showed officers snatching the banner off the protester seconds after she unfurled it at the Solovetsky Stone Monument. She was then seen being led away by police.
That happened as residents paid their respects to Navalny at the monument which is dedicated to the victims of political repression. Similar ad hoc expressions of respect took place across Russia after news of Navalny’s death broke on Friday. Navalny, who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, died Friday in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence, Russia’s prison agency said. He was 47.
