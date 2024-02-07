Advertisement

Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, on Wednesday said that the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is going “out of control” and that he is unhinged as he clings to power. Lavrov urged that the Ukrainian President must hold the presidential elections that have been suspended under the Martial Law as Kyiv is in a state of war with Russia.

The general elections in Ukraine are due in March 2024, and whilst in a war, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy is weighing the pros and cons of presidential elections amid challenges of how to conduct fair and free polls. Russia’s Lavrov suggested that Ukraine may amend its laws to allow the spring elections.

Zelenskyy previously said that he must serve another term as president during the given circumstances as the Ukrainian people would not want an election during war. Lavrov responded, that such a thought “only reflects the wish of that individual and his associates.”

Zelenskyy is aiming to ‘keep power’

Russia’s foreign minister said that Zelenskyy is aiming to “keep power.” And that the West “would have liked to have more flexibility,” after Ukraine’s failed counteroffensive, and no gains in the battlefield. Election in Kyiv “would put him more in line with Western interests, because he has been increasingly getting out of control,” the Russian foreign minister said. He, however, added that the Russian government “does not care about Zelenskyy’s personal fate.”

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy expressed his intention that he wants to run for a second term. “In 2024, if the war continues and if elections are held, I will never in my life abandon my country. Because I am the guarantor of the Constitution, and I will defend it in any case,” he said.

Some of the members of the Republican Party in the US questioned Zelenskyy for not holding elections and curbing the freedom and democracy. Many Ukrainians would see elections as an opportunity to overthrow Zelenskyy for waging war with Russia, they said. During his visit last September, US Senator Lindsey Graham asked Zelenskyy to hold a presidential election, saying that it will put a message to the world that Ukraine embraces “democracy and freedom.”