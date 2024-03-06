×

Updated April 29th, 2022 at 13:38 IST

Zelenskyy thanks US for renewed assistance, says 'Ukraine needs it more than ever'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to his US counterpart Joe Biden for the renewed assistance to fight the Russian aggression.

Reported by: Anurag Roushan
Edited by: Anurag Roushan
Zelenskyy
Amid the ongoing war which is showing no signs of subsiding anytime soon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to US counterpart Joe Biden for the renewed assistance to fight Russian aggression.

"Thank you @POTUS and the American people for their leadership in supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. We defend common values - democracy and freedom. We appreciate the help provided by the US. Today Ukraine needs it more than ever!" Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

This comes after Biden on Friday stated that he signed a request to Congress for critical security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to help Ukraine continue to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression. "We need this bill to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom," Biden added.

He further remarked that this assistance would provide even more artillery, armoured vehicles, anti-armour, and anti-air capabilities. In addition, it would deliver much-needed humanitarian assistance like food, water, medicines, shelter, and other aid, Biden noted.

US pledges to continue supplying military assistance to Ukraine

The US President also claimed that the Russian onslaught has resulted in massive human casualties as the world has seen appalling evidence of their atrocities and war crimes in the places they attempted to control. Furthermore, President Biden vowed to continue supplying military assistance to war-torn Ukraine in the face of these atrocities.

Meanwhile, the US has assured Ukraine of additional military support worth $250 million. Speaking at a regular press briefing on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the US has provided Ukraine with a significant amount of funding, and that other countries are also now stepping forward to help the war-ravaged country.

US claims to have sent five planes to Kyiv with military supplies

Last week, Psaki informed that the US has also sent five planes to Kyiv with military supplies and that more weapon deliveries are on the way. She went on to say that the flights arrived a few days ago and another half-dozen planes with military equipment would be shipped soon. 

Earlier on April 19, US Defence Department spokesperson John Kirby stated that Ukraine has received a contingent of new fighter aircraft and spare components to strengthen its air fleet capabilities. However, Kirby noted that since the conflict began on February 24, the US has not delivered a whole combat aircraft to Ukraine. 

Image: AP

Published April 29th, 2022 at 13:38 IST

