Denis Alipov, the Russian ambassador to India, recently shed light on the diplomatic pressure faced by New Delhi from the United States while also expressing Russia's support for India's candidacy for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In an interview with Russia Today, Ambassador Alipov revealed that US officials visiting India openly declare their intention to distance New Delhi from Moscow. He highlighted how some Indian partners feel compelled to tread cautiously due to threats of secondary sanctions from the US, although many find such tactics unacceptable.

“US officials who come here do not hesitate to directly state that they are pursuing the goal of tearing New Delhi away from Moscow. They are even making threats with secondary sanctions. Some Indian partners are forced to exercise caution, sometimes – frankly speaking – excessively, but there are also a significant number of those for whom such an approach is unacceptable. How else can we explain the growing dynamics of our interaction and contacts at almost all levels, including the highest one?” he said.

Alipov emphasized the increasing momentum in Russian-Indian interactions across various levels, including the highest echelons of government.

What did Russian Ambassador say on UNSC reforms?

Regarding India's bid for a permanent seat at the UNSC, Ambassador Alipov underscored the need for a more balanced representation within the council. He noted the challenges posed by Western dominance in the UNSC and expressed skepticism about the promotion of new Western candidates. Alipov emphasized Russia's longstanding support for India's candidacy, citing India's successful non-permanent membership in the UNSC from 2021 to 2022 and its effective leadership during its tenure.

Alipov highlighted India's proven professionalism in multilateral diplomacy, demonstrated through its leadership roles in the UNSC and the Group of Twenty (G20). He asserted that India's permanent membership in the UNSC could contribute significantly to fostering balance and prioritizing the interests of the Global South within the council.

The ambassador's remarks underscore the complex dynamics of international diplomacy and Russia's steadfast support for India's aspirations on the global stage.