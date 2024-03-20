×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

Russian and Belarusian Athletes ‘Will Not Take Part in Opening Ceremony at Paris Olympics’: IOC

IOC says Russian and Belarusian athletes will not take part in the opening ceremony at Paris Olympics.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Russia Belarus IOC Olympics
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach speaks at the opening of the executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to take part in the traditional parade at the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics, the IOC said Tuesday. The opening ceremony on July 26 will see thousands of athletes travel on boats down the River Seine for several miles (kilometers) toward the Eiffel Tower, instead of the normal parade of teams inside a stadium.

The IOC said athletes from Russia and Belarus who are approved to compete at the Olympics as neutrals will have a chance only “to experience the event” — likely watching from near the river. The IOC has laid out a vetting procedure for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be granted neutral status, with requirements including that they must not have publicly supported the invasion of Ukraine, or be affiliated with military or state security agencies. 

The IOC said it expects about 36 neutral athletes with Russian passports and 22 with Belarus passports to qualify for the Paris Games. A decision on whether those athletes will be allowed to take part in the Aug. 11 closing ceremony will be taken “at a later stage,” the IOC said.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

