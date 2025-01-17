Russian And Iranian Presidents Meet in Moscow Ahead of Partnership Treaty Signing

The presidents of Russia and Iran opened their talks in the Kremlin on Friday before signing a broad cooperation pact.

The Kremlin said that the “comprehensive strategic partnership treaty” to be signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian covers all areas – from trade and military cooperation to science, education and culture.

The signing comes ahead of the January 20 inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to broker peace in Ukraine and take a tougher stance on Iran, which is grappling with growing economic problems and other challenges, including military setbacks in its sphere of influence across the Middle East.

After laying a wreath at the Unknown Soldier's Tomb at the Kremlin Wall, Pezeshkian and Putin sat down for talks in the Kremlin, their third meeting since the Iranian leader's election in July.

Welcoming Pezeshkian as they sat down, Putin said the new treaty will “give an additional impulse to practically all areas of our cooperation.”

Pezeshkian said the documents will form a “solid foundation for our forward movement” and emphasised the “strategic importance” of ties with Moscow.

Russia’s ties with Iran have grown closer after Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.