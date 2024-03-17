Russian Forces Take Control of Ukraine's Mirnoye Village in Zaporozhye Region

Advertisement

As the war between Ukraine and Russia continued unabated, Russian forces on Sunday took control of the village of Mirnoye in the Zaporizhzhia Region. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the units of the Vostok battalion “have liberated the village of Mirnoye in the Zaporizhzhia Region as a result of successful offensive operations in the South Donetsk direction,” Sputnik reported.

As many as 90 Ukrainian troops were killed in the fighting in the Kupyansk region, the Russian Defense Ministry added in the statement cited by the state-affiliated news agency. "In the Kupyansk area, units of the Battlegroup Zapad in cooperation with aviation and artillery destroyed enemy formations near the village of Kislovka in the Kharkiv region,” it added.

Counter-attacks of assault groups of the 30th, 32nd mechanized and 57th motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces “were repulsed near the locality of Sinkovka in the Kharkiv region,” Sputnik reported citing the statement from the ministry. In the area of Donetsk, Russian forces destroyed an estimated seven brigades of Ukrainian troops, approximately 200 personnel. Sputnik reported that Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian S-200 missile, 23 Vampire MLRS shells and 168 drones within the last 24 hours.

US approves new tranche of military aid for Ukraine

Biden administration approved an estimated $300 million worth of arms package for Ukraine this week. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated that the funding was made available as a result of savings in the weapons contracts struck previously. “When Russian troops advance, and its guns fire, Ukraine does not have enough ammunition to fire back. That’s costing terrain. It’s costing lives. And it’s costing us, the United States and the NATO alliance, strategically,” Sullivan told reporters at a press conference.

US President Joe Biden noted that the arms package is “not nearly enough,” and that the US Congress needs to pass additional funding for Ukraine. “We must act before it literally is too late, before it’s too late, because as Poland remembers, Russia won’t stop at Ukraine,” Biden said. “Putin will keep going, putting Europe, the United States the entire free world at risk in my view,” he added.