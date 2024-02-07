Advertisement

Belgorod: The death toll in the Russian military transport plane crash has risen to 74, news agency AP reported citing the Russian military. A Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane crashed in the country's Belgorod region at around 11 am (local time) on Wednesday. Russia has accused Ukraine of shooting down the military plane near the Ukrainian border and confirmed that all 74 people onboard the aircraft, which was carrying prisoners of war, were dead.

In an official statement, the Russian Defence Ministry said, “The plane was destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the area of Liptsy, Kharkiv region, using an anti-aircraft missile system.” The ministry had on Wednesday noted that the aircraft was carrying 65 “captured military personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces”.

‘Russians playing with lives of Ukrainian prisoners of war’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russians of playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners of war. In a post on social media platform X, he wrote,” Today, Defense Minister Umerov, Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi, Military Intelligence Head Budanov, and Security Service Head Maliuk delivered their reports regarding the aircraft and prisoner exchange. It is clear that the Russians are playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners of war, the feelings of their relatives, and the emotions of our society(sic).”

He further wrote,” All facts must be established. As much as possible, given that the aircraft crashed in Russian territory that is beyond our control. Right now, the key word is facts. I received reports from the Commander-in-Chief and General Staff on the use of our air force. Military Intelligence is clarifying the fate of all prisoners of war. Security Service investigates all circumstances. I also instructed Ukraine’s Foreign Minister to inform partners based on the information available to Ukraine. Our state will insist on an international investigation(sic).”

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash. According to The Evening Standard, the Il-76 is a military transport aircraft, designed to airlift troops, cargo, military equipment and weapons. While it normally carries a crew of five people, the aircraft has the capability of carrying up to 90 passengers. The authorities noted that there was an addition of six crew members and three “accompanying personnel” on board.

While the Kremlin declined to comment on the reported crash on Wednesday, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov had said that it was a piece of new information. “This is quite new information, we will now deal with it. I can’t say anything yet,” Peskov said in a regular press briefing on Wednesday. “An investigative team and Emergency Situations Ministry employees are currently working at the scene. I changed my work schedule and went to the area. All details later," Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov told reporters. Referring to the crash as an incident, Gladkov insisted that the “incident” took place in the Korochansky district of the Belgorod region, northeast of Belgorod City.