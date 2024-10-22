Published 14:50 IST, October 22nd 2024
Russian Nationals Sing Krishna Bhajan as They Welcome PM Modi in Kazan Ahead of BRICS Summit
He arrived at a Hotel in Kazan for the BRICS Summit, where he was received by Russian citizens in a heartwarming display of cultural exchange.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Russian Nationals Sing Krishna Bhajan as They Welcome PM Modi in Kazan Ahead of BRICS Summit | Image: pti
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:45 IST, October 22nd 2024