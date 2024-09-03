sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Singapore | IC 814 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • War Escalates: Russia Rains Ballistic Missiles on Ukraine; 41 Dead, 180 Injured

Published 19:51 IST, September 3rd 2024

War Escalates: Russia Rains Ballistic Missiles on Ukraine; 41 Dead, 180 Injured

The attack, which occurred in a central area of the country, is believed to be one of the deadliest since the conflict began on February 24, 2022

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Russia tightens security in region of Ukraine incursion, fighting persists
Russian strike kills at least 41 people and wounds 180 others in central Ukraine, Zelenskyy says | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:19 IST, September 3rd 2024