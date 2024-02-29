Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Russia’s President Putin Sends Message of Defiance to West in State-of-the-Nation Address

Russia’s “strategic nuclear forces are in a state of full readiness for use," Putin said, renewing threats of a nuclear war.

Digital Desk
Putin Russia state of the nation speech
Russia's President Vladimir Putin making a speech. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Russia’s President President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sent a defiant message to the West at his annual State of the Nation address. Putin accused the Western nations of “instigating” the war in Ukraine and rendering the region destabilised.

“The West miscalculated and ran into the firm position and determination of our multinational people,” Putin said. “Russia won’t let anyone interfere in its internal affairs,” he added, making veiled references to the death of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who was jailed on charges of corruption and embezzlement. Putin’s State of the Nation address came just a couple of days after the second anniversary of Russia’s what Putin terms a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Russia’s president slammed the West for “pushing Russia into an arms race.” He warned that Russia’s “strategic nuclear forces are in a state of full readiness for use.” He renewed threats of using nuclear weapons ahead of the March elections, having revealed earlier last year that Moscow has tested an experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile. Putin also unilaterally pulled out of the treaty banning nuclear tests.

‘We remember fate of those who sent contingents to our territory’: Putin's WWII Nazi Army's defeat reminder

Russia’s President had announced that Russia successfully built the Burevestnik cruise missile—code-named Skyfall by NATO--and the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile. “We conducted the last successful test of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered global-range cruise missile,” he continued to add. The latter had first talked about the production of Burevestnik at the 2018 state-of-the-nation address. As he warned of using nukes, Putin added that a global nuclear conflict would “destroy the civilization” of the world. “They [in the West] should finally understand — and I just told them — that we too have weapons that can destroy targets on their territories,” Putin asserted.

“We remember the fate of those who sent their contingents to the territory of our country,” he added, referring to the Nazi Germany's soldiers attacking the Red Army in the Soviet Union. “Now the consequences for the potential interventionists will be much more tragic,” he said, sending a series of warnings to the West. Putin continued to add, that the West “claims that Russia is supposedly going to attack Europe — and you and I understand that they are talking nonsense — and at the same time they themselves are choosing targets for striking our territory.”

Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

