  • Rwanda's Marburg Fever Deaths Rise to 11 as its Source is Still Being Investigated

Published 16:49 IST, October 3rd 2024

Rwanda's Marburg Fever Deaths Rise to 11 as its Source is Still Being Investigated

Marburg hemorrhagic fever has killed 11 people in Rwanda, health authorities said, as the East African country continues to investigate the source of an outbreak first traced among patients in health facilities.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Representative image.
Representative image. | Image: AP
