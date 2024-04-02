Advertisement

Many of the travellers prefer sitting on the window sill while travelling and for that, they pre-book tickets. Window seats give a great view during travel and also provide extra comfort they have, but what if you don’t get a window after booking a window seat? Well, something like this happened with a passenger.



The passenger posted this incident on X (formerly Twitter) and shared this weird thing that happened after booking a flight with a popular airline, Ryanair. She posted, “finally happened to us, booked a window seat with no window 😅😂 such an incredible experience. Thanks

@Ryanair.”



With this tweet, she also posted a picture of a man staring at the supposed window space. He was staring at the space to create the irony that he was enjoying the views, but what happened next will make you laugh.



The tweet soon went viral and got the attention of people on the internet and the airline as well. But after that, the official handle of the airline dropped a reply, which took away all the anger from the customer. The airline handle quoted Gaby’s post and said, “staring at it won’t change it.”

staring at it won’t change it https://t.co/R182BgYGd5 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) April 1, 2024





This made all of the users laugh. One user wrote, “You guys should really just draw a window there, ideally in crayon. Thank me later.”



Another user said, “At least it’s not a door plug.”



One user praised the reply and said, “Whoever runs your social media page deserves both a raise AND a promotion because your page is absolutely FUNNY AS HELL!!”

