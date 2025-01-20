S Jaishankar Carries PM Modi's Message For Trump at Inauguration

Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his Special Envoy at Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony in Washington DC today. Jaishankar is also carrying a personal letter from PM Modi addressed to President Trump, according to reports.

As per tradition, India has often sent high-ranking representatives to attend the swearing-in ceremonies of Heads of State and Government. Notable past instances include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attending Nigeria’s presidential inauguration in May 2023 and Kiren Rijiju, then Minister of Earth Sciences, representing India at the Maldives’ presidential swearing-in in November 2023.

In recent years, other ministers such as Nitin Gadkari, who attended Iran’s presidential inauguration in July 2024, and Pabitra Margherita, who participated in similar ceremonies in Indonesia and Mexico in 2023, have also carried out this diplomatic gesture.

Trump’s Second Term Inauguration: Key Highlights

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, marking the start of his second term in office. Crowds have already begun gathering outside the US Capitol Rotunda, the iconic venue for the ceremonial event.

The day's proceedings will commence with Trump attending a service at St. John’s Church before heading to the Blair House, also known as the President’s Guest House. A formal welcome at the North Portico will be extended by outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, President-elect Trump, and Melania Trump.

Oath and Ceremony Details

Vice President-elect JD Vance will take his oath first, followed by Donald Trump, who will be sworn in as President. Trump is expected to deliver remarks after the swearing-in.