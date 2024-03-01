Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 15:47 IST

S Korea's Yoon calls for unification marking 1919 uprising against colonial Japan

South Korea's president lambasted North Korea on Friday over what he called its repressive rule and vowed to achieve a free, unified Korean Peninsula, weeks after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rejected the idea of peaceful unification and threatened to occupy the South in the event of war.

Press Trust Of India
South Korea
South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol cheers during a ceremony of the 105th anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement Day in Seoul, South Korea. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

South Korea's president lambasted North Korea on Friday over what he called its repressive rule and vowed to achieve a free, unified Korean Peninsula, weeks after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rejected the idea of peaceful unification and threatened to occupy the South in the event of war. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol spoke on March 1 Independence Movement Day, a holiday marking a 1919 Korean uprising against Japanese colonial rule.

“Now, we must move toward a free, unified Korean Peninsula,” Yoon said in a televised speech. “The North Korean regime relies solely on nuclear weapons and missiles while trapping its 26 million citizens in a quagmire of misery and despair.” “Unification is precisely what is needed to expand the universal values of freedom and human rights,” Yoon said. “Our unification efforts must become a source of hope and a beacon of light for the people of North Korea.” Yoon and Kim's conflicting comments on unification come after Korean animosities have run high for more than two years, with North Korea ramping up missile tests and South Korea expanding military drills with the US in a tit-for-tat cycle.

Advertisement

For most of the 70 years since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, unification was a prized goal of leaders in both Koreas, which are divided by the world's most heavily fortified border. But the prospects for unifying the rich, democratic South and the nominally socialist, authoritarian and poor North any time soon are extremely dim, observers say. Despite extensive US-led sanctions and its own economic mismanagement, North Korea has appeared politically stable. Exchange programmes between the Koreas have been dormant since Kim's high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with then-President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019.

In a speech in January, Kim vowed to rewrite the constitution to remove the long-running state goal of a peaceful Korean unification and cement South Korea as an “invariable principal enemy.” He said the new constitution must specify North Korea would annex and subjugate the South if another war breaks out. The sudden abandonment of unification took observers by surprise.

Advertisement

Many experts say Kim likely aimed to take the initiative in dealings with the South while trying to diminish South Korean cultural influence and bolster his family's rule at home. During Friday's speech, Yoon called Kim's vow of enmity “truly deplorable.” He earlier said Kim's speech showed the “anti-national and anti-historical” nature of the North Korean government. Yoon's speech didn't touch on the abuses of the Japanese colonial rulers in Korea, which left painful memories and have long been a source of tension between the two countries.

"On a holiday commemorating Korea's resistance against Japanese colonialism a century ago, Yoon touted his administration's improved relations with Tokyo," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul. “He emphasised that the independence movement will only be complete once the northern and southern halves of the Korean Peninsula are finally unified and free.” Since taking office in 2022, Yoon has worked to beef up South Korea's military alliance with the US and resolve historical disputes with Japan, aiming to forge a stronger Seoul-Washington-Tokyo partnership against North Korea's nuclear threats.

Advertisement

“Now, Korea and Japan are working together to overcome the painful past,” Yoon said. “Sharing the values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law, our two countries have become partners in the pursuit of common interests for global peace and prosperity.”

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

an hour ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

6 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

6 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

7 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

7 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

15 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

16 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

2 days ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

2 days ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. A Soldier Guns Down 4 People in Germany, Then Turns Himself In

    World12 minutes ago

  2. Indrani Mukerjea Docu-Series Finally Available For Streaming On OTT

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Air India’s rebranding sees new soundtrack ‘India takes flight’

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. 5 Employees of Construction Firm Held for Death of Man in Assam's Kamrup

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. आसाराम बापू को रेप केस में सुप्रीम कोर्ट से नहीं मिली राहत

    17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo