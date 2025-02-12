Sacked Government Watchdog Officials Sue Trump Administration, Demand Reinstation

Washington: Eight government watchdogs have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's new administration over the mass firing of officials tasked with the role of ‘nonpartisan’ oversight in the federal government.

Suing the Trump administration, the lawsuit filed on Wednesday in federal court in Washington has urged a judge to declare the firings unlawful and restore the inspectors general to their positions at the agencies.

According to the lawsuit, the watchdogs are charged with rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse at government agencies, playing a nonpartisan oversight role over trillions of dollars in federal spending and the conduct of millions of federal employees.

Procedure To Remove IG

It is in the powers of the President to remove the Inspector General; however, a 30-day notice has to be given to Congress.

After the sacking of Inspector Generals, Trump assured that he would put new “good people” in the jobs.

The Trump administration dismissed more than a dozen inspectors general in a Friday-night sweep on the fourth full day of Trump's second term. Inspectors general are presidential appointees; some serve presidents of both parties.

At the time of the firings, Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said there may have been good reasons for the terminations but that Congress needed to know.

Post-Watergate scandal, Congress installed offices of inspector general inside agencies as an independent check against mismanagement and abuse of power.