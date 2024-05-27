Advertisement

In the realm of culinary experimentation, the internet serves as a fertile ground for innovative and sometimes peculiar gastronomic creations. Food vloggers, in particular, have carved out a niche showcasing bizarre food combinations and offbeat recipes, sparking both fascination and debate among viewers.

Singapore-based food enthusiast Calvin Lee, known for his adventurous culinary exploits on social media platforms, recently sent waves across the internet with his latest creation: Salted Egg Ice Cream. In a captivating Instagram video, Lee took his followers on a journey through his unconventional ice cream preparation, which incorporated the distinctive flavors of salted duck eggs.

The video opens with Lee delicately placing a half-sliced boiled duck egg, generously coated with salt, onto a bowl of three scoops of ice cream. With precision, he adds another powdery ingredient before deftly mixing all the components together. Tentatively, Lee dips his spoon into the mixture and takes a cautious bite, his reaction signaling the success of his bold culinary experiment.

Check out the video:

"What a lovely rich, sweet, and salty ice cream packed with salted egg flavor," reads the caption accompanying the video, as Lee enthusiastically endorses his creation as a "1000 per cent must-try," encouraging his audience to embrace the unconventional dish. "Looks like Egg Mayo, but tasted much much better," he confirms, further enticing viewers to indulge in the unique flavor experience.

The video garnered a mixed response from viewers, with some expressing intrigue and eagerness to sample the unconventional treat. "I'm not even going to think. Take my money and give it to me all…yum yum," exclaimed one enthusiastic food aficionado, while another expressed a desire to recreate the dish at home, stating, “Oh, this looks good! I wanna try it myself too.”

Drawing from their own experiences, some users recalled encountering similar flavors in gelato shops, with one noting, "One of the gelato shops I went to in Bugis does have this flavor." However, not all reactions were favorable, as evidenced by one user's succinct comment: “Yuck.”

Lee's Salted Egg Ice Cream creation serves as a testament to the boundary-pushing spirit of culinary exploration, inviting both acclaim and skepticism from an audience eager to sample the next innovative food trend.