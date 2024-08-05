Published 11:50 IST, August 5th 2024
Same Storm, Different Names: How Invest 97L Could Graduate to Hurricane Debby
The various names are used to classify the intensity of a storm in the Atlantic Ocean and the eastern and central Pacific Ocean.
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The various names are used to classify the intensity of a storm in the Atlantic Ocean and the eastern and central Pacific Ocean. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
11:50 IST, August 5th 2024