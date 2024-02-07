Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 15:51 IST

Saudi Arabia, Iran and UAE: 5 Countries Join BRICS | Details Here

South Africa on Wednesday confirmed that five of the six nations invited to join the BRICS have formally confirmed their participation in the group.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
| From left, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China’s President Xi Jinping, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a BRICS group photo
Leaders of BRICS member nations pose for a photograph | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Cape Town – South Africa on Wednesday confirmed that five of the six nations invited to join the BRICS have formally confirmed their participation in the group. South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor confirmed that five of the six nations have accepted the invitation, Middle East Monitor reported. These nations were Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran and Egypt. The confirmation from these five nations came weeks after Argentina formally announced that it will not join BRICS which is one of the most prominent bloc of developing economies. 

"With respect to the BRICS confirmations, five out of the six have confirmed. That is Saudi Arabia, UAE, Ethiopia, Iran ... and Egypt," Pandor told a news conference on Wednesday. “Argentina has written to indicate that they will not act on this successful application by the previous administration to become full members of BRICS, and we accept their decision,” the South African diplomat furthered. The five countries along with Argentina were invited to join the bloc during a summit in August last year. In a summit in Johannesburg, member nations i.e. Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa maintained that the addition would contribute to the reshuffling of the world order. 

Advertisement

Why did Argentina pull out?

In December last year, Argentina formally that it would not join the BRICS bloc. The decision was confirmed by Argentina's new far-right populist president, Javier Milei. In a letter addressing the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa along with all leaders of the alliance, Milei noted that currently it is not a “right moment” for Argentina to join as a full member, The Guardian reported. While the letter was dated December 22, it was released by the Argentinian government on December 29, which was the last working day for the government in 2023.

Advertisement

The Latin American nation was among six countries which was invited to join the bloc as a permanent member, back in August. The growing international bloc was expected to become an 11-nation group on 1 January 2024. The move comes as Argentina struggles with a grave economic crisis. Right before Milei was elected as the president, the populist leader pledged to “dollarize” the country's economy. However, BRICS has time and again expressed their intention to de-dollarize International trade. 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru: I-T Raids Underway in Private Firms over Tax Evasion

    India News26 minutes ago

  2. Sharad Pawar Mulls 'The Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor' As Party Symbol

    India News33 minutes ago

  3. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 33 minutes ago

  4. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  5. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travel43 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement