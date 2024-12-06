Saudi Arabia Rolls Out USD 3 Billion Loan To Cash-Strapped Pakistan

Islamabad: Saudi Arabia has granted Pakistan an additional year to repay the USD 3 billion debt after the financially struggling nation was unable to make the payment, according to the country's central bank.

The deposit was due for maturity on Thursday. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia had initially placed the USD 3 billion deposit for one year in 2021, and it was rolled over in 2022 and 2023 following royal directives, highlighting the ongoing close ties between the two nations, as reported by the Express Tribune.

This marks the first in a series of debt extensions that Pakistan will require until the end of June next year to avoid making over USD 13 billion in repayments to Saudi Arabia, China, and the United Arab Emirates.

According to sources, another USD 2 billion Saudi cash deposit is set to mature by mid-June next year, which Pakistan is unlikely to repay and will seek a rollover instead.

"The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has extended the term for the deposit of USD 3 billion maturing on December 5, 2024, for another year," the central bank announced on Thursday - the last day to make the payment.

It was the third extension despite former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif promising to pay back the debts on time.

Both the government of Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund have been implementing a policy to seek debt rollovers from China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to avoid sovereign default.

However, the restrictions of not paying the debt are only imposed in the case of these three nations as the debts of the World Bank (WB), the Asian Development Bank and the IMF are paid on time.

Pakistan owes 45 per cent of its total external public debt to the bilateral creditors with China as the single largest lender. Another 45 per cent of debt is owed to the multilateral creditors.

The World Bank is the single largest multilateral creditor with USD 20 billion exposure to Pakistan as of the end of 2023, according to its International Debt Report.

The policy to avoid default and formal debt restructuring has been compounding Pakistan's debt problems due to an increase in the debt stock and constantly growing interest payments.

The WB report stated that "Pakistan made the second-largest interest payments in the region".

The SBP said that the extension of the term of the deposit is the continuation of the support provided by Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, which will help strengthen the foreign exchange reserves and contribute to the country's economic growth and development.

The sources said that in the next six months, the government will have to make at least USD 13 billion repayments to the three bilateral creditors.

Pakistan is supposed to make roughly USD 8 billion repayments to China in the next six months. These include cash deposits, including USD 2 billion maturing in March.

Pakistan will make a USD 500 million commercial loan payment to China in March, another USD 500 million in April and USD 2.4 billion in June.

The World Bank debt report stated that with almost USD 29 billion in loans, China continued to be Pakistan's largest bilateral creditor while Saudi Arabia emerged as the second largest bilateral lender with about USD 9.2 billion.

The International Debt Report 2024 put Pakistan's total external debt at roughly USD 131 billion in 2023, accounting for 352 per cent while Pakistan's total external debt servicing amounted to 43 per cent of total exports.

Unlike in the past, the IMF loans are also not helping to secure major fresh lending and the SBP is now compelled to buy dollars from the market by artificially keeping the dollar rate higher compared to the rupee.

Pakistan has also separately requested China to reschedule another USD 3.4 billion worth of official and guaranteed debt for two years, which is maturing during the IMF program period.

The rescheduling of the USD 3.4 billion project debt was very crucial for Pakistan to meet its USD 5 billion external financing gap that the IMF identified at the time of signing of the bailout package in September.