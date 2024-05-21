Advertisement

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the 88-year-old ruler of Saudi Arabia, is currently receiving treatment for lung inflammation, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The diagnosis came after the King underwent a series of medical tests. He is now being treated with antibiotics in the city of Jeddah.

As a result of his father's health condition, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has postponed his scheduled trip to Japan. The Japanese Foreign Ministry has indicated that efforts will be made to reschedule the visit at a future date.

MBS recently met with US NSA Jake Sullivan

Earlier on Sunday, before the announcement of King Salman's health issue, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Dhahran, located in eastern Saudi Arabia. The SPA reported that their discussions included regional developments, notably the conflict in Gaza, with a focus on "the need to stop the war" and exploring "a credible track towards the two-state solution."

Here is what you need to know

King Salman has faced significant health challenges in recent year. He underwent surgery in 2020 to remove his gallbladder. He has been the King of Saudi Arabia since 2015, following the death of King Abdullah. In a significant move in 2017, King Salman appointed his son, Mohammed bin Salman, as Crown Prince, replacing Mohammed bin Nayef.

The Saudi public and international observers are closely monitoring King Salman's health, given his central role in the kingdom's leadership. For now, the focus remains on the King's recovery.