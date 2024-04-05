×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

Scandals, Malfunctions Blight Denmark's Post-Ukraine War Military Buildup

A series of scandals, including the recent dismissal of the nation's top military chief, have affected Denmark's ongoing military buildup.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
On Thursday, a technical error on the Danish frigate Niels Juel led Denmark to briefly close a major shipping route.
On Thursday, a technical error on the Danish frigate Niels Juel led Denmark to briefly close a major shipping route. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Copenhagen: A series of scandals has blighted Denmark's Armed Forces at a time when the Scandinavian country and member of the NATO alliance is building up its defences, chiefly as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The events have so far led to the dismissal this week of Denmark’s top military chief, General Flemming Lentfer, who failed to inform the defence minister about an incident on the frigate HDMS Iver Huitfeldt last month while deployed to the Red Sea, where it was part of a US-led operation to defend commercial shipping against Houthi militants.

Advertisement

On Thursday, a technical error onboard its sister ship, the frigate HDMS Niels Juel that was docked in a Danish harbour, led to the air space and maritime route being briefly closed due to fears a navy missile might launch unintentionally — but not explode — and send fragments falling into the busy shipping lane between the islands of Zeeland, where Copenhagen sits, and Funen.

The Iver Huitfeldt, which returned from its Red Sea mission on Thursday, ahead of schedule, reportedly experienced a half-hour-long malfunction of its missile and radar systems during a drone attack on March 9, according to the specialist defence news website Olfi.

Advertisement

A culmination of crises 

“I have lost trust in the chief of defence,” the defence minister said briefly without elaborating why he fired Lentfer on Wednesday. Major General Michael Hyldgaard was appointed as his replacement.

Advertisement

The firing of Lentner was “the culmination of so many years of deep crisis,” Martin Krasnik, the editor-in-chief of the weekly Weekendavisen wrote Friday. “The pitiful state of defence management, the unclear division of roles and, to a particular extent, political irresponsibility have led to the fact that Denmark has no defence today. We cannot defend a meagre frigate, and we cannot contribute meaningfully to NATO’s defence.”

Peter Viggo Jakobsen, an associate professor with the Royal Danish Defense College, agreed with Krasnik that “there are many problems” in Danish defence, chiefly because spending was reduced in 2012 and Denmark has been “very slow at coming up again.”

Advertisement

“It starts to show now. We will see breakdowns more and more often,” Jakobsen told The Associated Press.

Olfi cited a leaked document written by the commander of the Iver Huitfeldt that the problem with the missile and radar systems had been known for years. The frigate eventually fended off the attack by the Iran-backed Houthis, shooting down four drones with guns.

Advertisement

Danish media have reported that Denmark’s military intelligence service was asked to investigate the leak to the press of confidential information in the case of the Iver Huitfeldt.

In addition, staff have been leaving the Danish Armed Forces more quickly than they can be replaced, some for poor pay, while military facilities are in a shabby and dilapidated state, soldiers and their unions have said for years.

Advertisement

In August, the defence minister at the time dismissed his top aide after criticism over the handling of the purchase of artillery from Israel. The equipment was to replace much of Denmark's own weapon systems that had been donated to Ukraine.

‘Serious threat picture’

On May 30, Denmark’s centrist government said it wants to invest some 143 billion kroner ($20.6 billion) in the country’s defence over the next decade, citing a “serious threat picture,” and an ambition to reach NATO’s target of spending two per cent of gross domestic product on military budgets by 2030.

Last month, the government announced it wants to increase the number of young people doing military service by extending conscription to women and increasing the time of service from 4 months to 11 months for both genders.

Advertisement

Denmark, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, has donated a total of 33.3 billion kroner (nearly $5 billion) in military aid to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion in 2022. The Danish donations include part of its fleet of ageing F-16 jets.

Danish lawmakers have “strongly prioritised Ukraine and not the Danish defence,” Jakobsen said.

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake

3 minutes ago
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake shakes New York City.

NYC Earthquake

3 minutes ago
Ayesha Khan

Ayesha On Casting Couch

5 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday Result Out

Nagaland Lottery Today

7 minutes ago
Austria Likely To Be Largely Ice-Free Within 45 Years As Glaciers Recede Quickly, Experts Say

Ice-Free Australia?

7 minutes ago
H9N2 Avian Influenza Virus: Causes, symptoms and prevention

H5N1 Spreads

13 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

28 minutes ago
Don't Step Out From Noon To 3 PM, Avoid Sugary Drinks: Telangana Advisory Over Heat Wave Alert

Telangana Issues Advisory

29 minutes ago
Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received light rainfall early on Tuesday morning

Rain Likely in Delhi

31 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

35 minutes ago
BMC

Heat Stroke Prevention

36 minutes ago
Adani Total Gas

Gas traded volume

41 minutes ago
NBFC

RBI cancel certificate

43 minutes ago
Harish Rawat

Harish Rawat on Congress

43 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

44 minutes ago
Kalki

Kalki 2898 AD Postponed

44 minutes ago
The Rock and Cody Rhodes

How to watch WrestleMania

an hour ago
UK economy shows strength with manufacturing growth driven by domestic demand. Bank of England watches for inflation signals.

Canadian Economic Activit

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India News19 hours ago

  3. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News20 hours ago

  4. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News20 hours ago

  5. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo