Advertisement

Viral Video: Three construction workers were killed on Sakhalin island, in what was arguably the most frightening of the incidents that was captured on camera. One of the men's cell phones captured footage of the events leading up to the horrific attack. In the video, the bears are first seen sitting far away, and one of them looks to be engaged in combat with a dog. Soon later, the men noticed one of the bears charging towards them. The horrifying video ends at this point.

Three workers record their last moments before being killed by a brown bear 😳 pic.twitter.com/m8ncH16na0 — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) March 6, 2024

Lack Of Food

The country was in sorrow after the bear attacks in Russia had taken three lives. Although some of the attacks may have been caused by human activity, experts cited by the news agency Interfax explained how the events might have happened because the bears were hungry. According to their argument, mammals were left without a reliable supply of food because nets and other obstacles prevented salmon from swimming up rivers to spawn.

Advertisement

Bear Attack: Other Incidents

In a related incident from the past, a bear broke through the door of a residential trailer and bit a woman's arm inside. Luckily, the woman's loud screaming eventually scared the predator away. A young child was ambushed by a bear on Iturup island three days prior to that while he was on his way home from his grandmother's house. By the time local officials came, the 14-year-old had been carried to the shore by the bear, who then shot the bear to death. The youngster had 170 stitches to heal from the attack.

Advertisement

In Siberia and the far east of Russia, adult bears can weigh up to 590 kg. Experts claim that a rise in extreme weather events, such as hurricanes, storms, and abrupt changes in temperature, can cause an increase in human-wildlife conflict, including interactions with bears.