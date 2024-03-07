×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 14:26 IST

Scariest Last-Minute Video Of Construction Workers Captured On Camera Before Being Killed By 2 Bears

Viral Video: The country was in sorrow after the bear attacks in Russia had taken three lives.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Brown Bears Kill 3 Construction Workers In Russia
Brown Bears Kill 3 Construction Workers In Russia, Brown Bears Kill 3 Construction Workers In Russia | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral Video: Three construction workers were killed on Sakhalin island, in what was arguably the most frightening of the incidents that was captured on camera. One of the men's cell phones captured footage of the events leading up to the horrific attack. In the video, the bears are first seen sitting far away, and one of them looks to be engaged in combat with a dog. Soon later, the men noticed one of the bears charging towards them. The horrifying video ends at this point.

Lack Of Food

The country was in sorrow after the bear attacks in Russia had taken three lives. Although some of the attacks may have been caused by human activity, experts cited by the news agency Interfax explained how the events might have happened because the bears were hungry. According to their argument, mammals were left without a reliable supply of food because nets and other obstacles prevented salmon from swimming up rivers to spawn.

Advertisement

Bear Attack: Other Incidents

In a related incident from the past, a bear broke through the door of a residential trailer and bit a woman's arm inside. Luckily, the woman's loud screaming eventually scared the predator away. A young child was ambushed by a bear on Iturup island three days prior to that while he was on his way home from his grandmother's house. By the time local officials came, the 14-year-old had been carried to the shore by the bear, who then shot the bear to death. The youngster had 170 stitches to heal from the attack.

Advertisement

In Siberia and the far east of Russia, adult bears can weigh up to 590 kg. Experts claim that a rise in extreme weather events, such as hurricanes, storms, and abrupt changes in temperature, can cause an increase in human-wildlife conflict, including interactions with bears.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 14:26 IST

ViralWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

16 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

19 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

19 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Holi Hair Care Tips To Avoid Damage

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  2. Digital spectrum to boost GDP 20-25%: KV Kamath

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Goldman Sachs raises 2024 stock buyback forecast for S&P 500 companies

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. Imran Khan Confirms Divorce With Avantika Malik, Defends Girlfriend Lekh

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  5. India's First AI Teacher 'Iris', First Look Goes Viral | Watch More

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo