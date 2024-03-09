×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Scariest Video Shows 2 Female Zookeepers Trapped In Gorilla Cage Wildly Trying To Break Free | WATCH

Viral Video: Zookeepers usually relocate the gorilla troop into their indoor habitat before lunchtime, but, on that specific day, that was not the case.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Viral: Zookeepers Trapped Inside Gorilla Cage
Viral: Zookeepers Trapped Inside Gorilla Cage | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Viral: A terrifying encounter between two Texas zookeepers and a silverback gorilla is captured on camera and is becoming viral

The video captures Elmo, the gorilla, being put back into his cage at the Fort Worth Zoo, where two female zookeepers were hard at work. Suddenly, a 34-year-old Silverback gorilla chased two female zookeepers around his area. One jogs rapidly across the room to a door-equipped section and silently shuts the frame. With guests at the zoo watching in terror and hoping for the other zookeeper's safety, the gorilla can be seen moving into the back area, following her shadow. The Silverback is after her, and one zoo employee is seen desperately attempting to keep up with him. The staffer hides behind a door in the enclosure, and the enraged gorilla chases after him, knocking over a food bin along the way. 

Zookeepers Locked Inside Gorilla Cage

Silverbacks, the dominant male gorillas, are at the center of the gorilla social organization. These leaders are in charge of guarding their troops or family groups and defending their area from intruding males or any other perceived threat. Sadly, when two zookeepers at the Fort Worth Zoo unintentionally became stuck in the gorilla cage with Elmo, one of the zoo's silverback Western Lowland Gorillas, they found themselves in the dreadful position of being perceived as a threat.

Visitors Began To Pray 

When the event occurred in October, visitors to the Texas zoo captured the women's attempts to escape on camera. People in the horrified crowd began to pray out of fear for the women. "Oh my god." Another woman can be heard saying, "God help her. May God keep her safe." Other zoo visitors breathe hard as they join in the prayer, asking God to intervene on behalf of the women.

A Big Mistake

In order to place the animals' lunch in their outdoor habitat, zookeepers move the gorilla troop into their indoor habitat every day; but, on that particular day, that did not occur. Because of a keeper error, employees did not know the silverback was still in its natural habitat when they entered the yard. Elmo the male silverback was surprised to see the workers, according to a zoo spokesman.

Silverbacks, the dominant male gorillas. 

The Great Escape

Because of their training and experience, the zookeepers, who deal with these animals on a daily basis, handled the situation coolly and made it out of the yard without incident. The gorilla was observing the second staff member, so she hid behind a tree and they had a standoff. The second zookeeper is able to flee to safety behind the closed door where the first woman is hiding after the gorilla eventually gave up. 

The 34-year-old gorilla Elmo arrived in the Lone Star State a few years ago. Elmo went to Texas to lead the troop after being born at the Buffalo Zoo. He has been teaching his child Gus how to be an incredible silverback like him for the past nearly seven years! Elmo is the father of a newborn daughter.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

ViralWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

