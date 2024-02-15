Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Scary Video Of Wild Elephant Charging Towards A Lioness Having Fun With Her Cubs Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral Video: It looks for a moment as though the two remaining lion cubs will be crushed by the elephant.

Pritam Saha
Elephant Attacks Lioness
Elephant Attacks Lioness | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: It's always possible to come across many wildlife species when out and about in the wild. A large animal encounter, like that of a bear, cougar, lion, or elephant, can catch you off guard. It can be frightening to run into wildlife. It gets even terrifying, though, if you see a huge elephant racing toward a lioness and her young—that will definitely make your heart race. 

The Crazy Video

A lioness is seen in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, desperately trying to get herself and her young to safety. Nevertheless, she is only able to hold so many cubs in her mouth at once. It looks for a moment as though the two remaining babies will be crushed by the elephant. The babies escape unscathed, much to everyone's relief, as the elephant appears to be focusing only on the lioness.

Lions: Natural Enemies Of Elephants

Lions are one of the few natural enemies of elephants, despite the widespread misconception that these animals have no enemies. This competition is a result of the lions' status as the top predators and their ability to eliminate weaker or younger elephant herd members, especially when hunting in packs. Because of their formidable power and size, adult elephants usually pose threat to most predators. Lions, on the other hand, are a noteworthy exception in several situations.

Advertisement

The strong maternal instincts found in the animal kingdom are highlighted by the lioness's acts in the video. In order to defend their young, lionesses are notorious for their intensely protective behavior, frequently placing themselves in danger. Because they depend on their mother for food, protection, and the acquisition of vital survival skills, cubs' survival depends on this behavior. The lioness's valiant attempts to save her cubs serve as a powerful example of the unwavering motivation that all mothers have for their babies.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News
Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

13 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

13 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

13 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

13 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

13 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

20 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

21 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian browser Veera raises $6 million led by Ayon Capital

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. BJD MLA Prafulla Samal Under ED Radar, Raids At 10 Locations

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. IAF AFCAT 2024 exam tomorrow, important guidelines here

    Education15 minutes ago

  4. Teams that have won the most UEFA Europa League titles

    Galleries17 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: National SC Panel Reaches Sandeshkhali, BJP Protests At Assembly

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo