sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • SCBA Prez Calls for Arrest of Sheikh Hasina and Rehana in India, Demands Their Return to Bangladesh

Published 08:56 IST, August 7th 2024

SCBA Prez Calls for Arrest of Sheikh Hasina and Rehana in India, Demands Their Return to Bangladesh

He further accused the former PM of causing several deaths in Bangladesh, saying, "Sheikh Hasina has killed many people in Bangladesh."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
bangladesh protest
SCBA Prez Calls for Arrest of Sheikh Hasina and Rehana in India, Demands Their Return to Bangladesh | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:56 IST, August 7th 2024