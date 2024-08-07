Published 08:56 IST, August 7th 2024
SCBA Prez Calls for Arrest of Sheikh Hasina and Rehana in India, Demands Their Return to Bangladesh
He further accused the former PM of causing several deaths in Bangladesh, saying, "Sheikh Hasina has killed many people in Bangladesh."
Reported by: Digital Desk
SCBA Prez Calls for Arrest of Sheikh Hasina and Rehana in India, Demands Their Return to Bangladesh | Image: AP
