Scholz Calls on Germans to Unite in Solidarity in New Year Despite Many Crises

Berlin: Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Germany's 84 million residents to stick together despite the many global crises and wars, the country's ailing economy and a deadly Christmas market attack that shocked the nation.

“Strength comes from solidarity. And we are a country that sticks together,” Scholz said in his New Year's address, which will be broadcast Tuesday night. “We have it in our hands together: we can make 2025 a good year.” He acknowledged that Germany is still reeling from the Christmas market attack that killed five and injured more than 200 people in the eastern city of Magdeburg when a Saudi doctor drove his car into a crowd. He was arrested on murder charges.

“We are stunned by this inhuman act. How can an insane assassin cause so much suffering?” Scholtz said. “And it is not only in Magdeburg that many are asking themselves: Where can we find the strength to carry on after such a catastrophe?” He thanked all those who helped the injured and warned that attacks like the one in Magdeburg and other crises should not lead to division among Germans.

“We are not a country of opposing each other, nor of passing each other by,” Scholz said. “We are a country of togetherness. And we can draw strength from this — especially in difficult times like these. And these are difficult times, we all feel that.” Ahead of a February 23. general election, Scholtz called on Germans to go vote and took a swipe at tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who twice this month called on people to choose the far-right Alternative for Germany party. “You, the citizens, decide what happens in Germany. It's not up to the owners of social media,” Scholtz said.